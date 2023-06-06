Paul Sutton’s Newly Released "Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?" is a Thoughtful Examination of Choice and Life’s Significant Questions
“Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Sutton, brings readers a compelling discussion of the whys of life that encourages critical thinking and spiritual reflection.
Chesapeake, VA, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?”: an articulate example of apologetics. “Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?” is the creation of published author Paul Sutton, a Navy veteran and graduate of the University of Richmond. He practiced law for about twenty years as a prosecutor, as an attorney for General Electric Company, in solo private practice, and as a judicial officer. A proud husband and father, Sutton later went on to study at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Sutton shares, “The book is entitled Life’s Choices. Life is about choices. Indeed, all of life, all of creation, is about choices. This book is written as an inclusio. An inclusio is a format where the beginning and the ending form bookends; the book begins and ends in the same basic place. It begins at the paradise of creation. It ends in the new creation. It is an apologetic. An apologetic is that which offers a defense; it is a defense of the Christian faith. This book starts out before there was time; it ends when time is no more. It culminates in a theodicy. A theodicy is a study of the relation between God and evil. This book answers the question: Why is there evil in the world?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Sutton’s new book will challenge readers to a new understanding of the power of choice.
Sutton shares in hopes of motivating a resurgence of study and understanding within the Christian community.
Consumers can purchase “Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life’s Choices? Why Is There Evil in the World?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
