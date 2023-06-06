Dewitt Gayle’s Newly Released "Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters" is a Passionate Message of the Need to Live a God Led Life
“Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dewitt Gayle, is a potent message of the need for personal accountability and dedication to avoiding temptation and sin in honor of Jesus’s sacrifice.
Canton, MS, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters”: an informative resource for anyone seeking guidance for spiritual growth in line with biblical teachings. “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” is the creation of published author Dewitt Gayle, who lives in Canton, Mississippi, and is originally from Ferriday, Louisiana. The family moved to Jackson, Mississippi, in 1969 where he lived until finishing high school and joining the US Navy where he served six years. He is married to Sheryl with whom he shares three grown children and four grandchildren.
Gayle shares, “Coming from atheism to Jesus caused such a profound change in me it is often difficult to express. The desires of my heart were not the same. I wanted to live differently. I wanted to live for Jesus and the gospel message. At the same time, I began to notice that a vast number of my fellow believers lived the way I used to live when I was an atheist. I also knew that needed to change.
“We have been incorrectly taught that we will always sin because of our sin nature, and we cannot help it. The Bible tells a different story. We have all we need to live holy lives, and we are commanded to be holy. When we sin, we add suffering to Jesus on the cross. We strike hammer blows against Jesus Christ on the cross. We can live holy. Let’s live holy and do not strike hammer blows on Jesus Christ on the cross.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dewitt Gayle’s new book will challenge readers out of their complacencies and empower them toward a more present approach to life.
Consumers can purchase “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gayle shares, “Coming from atheism to Jesus caused such a profound change in me it is often difficult to express. The desires of my heart were not the same. I wanted to live differently. I wanted to live for Jesus and the gospel message. At the same time, I began to notice that a vast number of my fellow believers lived the way I used to live when I was an atheist. I also knew that needed to change.
“We have been incorrectly taught that we will always sin because of our sin nature, and we cannot help it. The Bible tells a different story. We have all we need to live holy lives, and we are commanded to be holy. When we sin, we add suffering to Jesus on the cross. We strike hammer blows against Jesus Christ on the cross. We can live holy. Let’s live holy and do not strike hammer blows on Jesus Christ on the cross.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dewitt Gayle’s new book will challenge readers out of their complacencies and empower them toward a more present approach to life.
Consumers can purchase “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hammer Blows: Why Christians Sinning Matters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories