Author KM Challa’s New Book, “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems,” is an Educational Tool Aimed at Helping Readers Master the Skills Required to Solve World Problems
Recent release “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems,” from Newman Springs Publishing author KM Challa, is an interactive collection of word problems designed to help readers cultivate their problem-solving skills by illustrating a step-by-step, four-part strategy to understanding what is being asked and the math skills required to answer it.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KM Challa has completed their new book, “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems”: an educational workbook containing word problems to help readers develop the skills required to solve real-life problems using the outlined proven strategies that any reader can master.
Challa writes, “What does your child want to be when they grow up? A doctor? Engineer? A Pilot? Business Owner? Whatever their dreams are, they will need to solve lots of word problems on their journey to a career. The skills that they develop while solving those problems will be valuable in whatever career they choose.
“This book is a ‘two for the price of one’ educational tool! Your student will develop their reading skills (analysis and comprehension) as well as the math skills needed to solve real-life problems.
“Many students have the mathematical skills needed to solve equations using basic arithmetic operations. The challenges that this book addresses are the strategies and skills needed to read, understand, and analyze a word problem and to then formulate a mathematical equation that accurately represents the problem.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, KM Challa’s engaging book presents word problems that are based on realistic situations in the fields of business, marketing, transportation, and healthcare to help make them relevant to students as they apply the skills they learn to real-world problems. Designed to be used with guidance from a parent or tutor, “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems” will help students work their way up from simpler arithmetic problems to more complex problems involving basic algebra and geometry for first to tenth grade students, setting them up for success academically and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
