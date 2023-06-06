Author KM Challa’s New Book, “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems,” is an Educational Tool Aimed at Helping Readers Master the Skills Required to Solve World Problems

Recent release “Step By Step to Solve Word Problems,” from Newman Springs Publishing author KM Challa, is an interactive collection of word problems designed to help readers cultivate their problem-solving skills by illustrating a step-by-step, four-part strategy to understanding what is being asked and the math skills required to answer it.