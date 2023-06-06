Author Avi Idhe’s New Book, "BenJa Boy," is an Adorable Tale of a Baby Who Finds He Can do Advanced Tasks After Being Given a Very Special Gift by His Uncle

Recent release “BenJa Boy,” from Covenant Books author Avi Idhe, is the captivating story of a baby named Ben who is granted a unique headband by his Uncle Innu that he received as a young boy himself. With his new gift, Ben discovers he can do incredible things, but when he finds one day that he's lost the headband, he'll have to prove he can still be great without it.