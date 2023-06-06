Author Avi Idhe’s New Book, "BenJa Boy," is an Adorable Tale of a Baby Who Finds He Can do Advanced Tasks After Being Given a Very Special Gift by His Uncle
Recent release “BenJa Boy,” from Covenant Books author Avi Idhe, is the captivating story of a baby named Ben who is granted a unique headband by his Uncle Innu that he received as a young boy himself. With his new gift, Ben discovers he can do incredible things, but when he finds one day that he's lost the headband, he'll have to prove he can still be great without it.
Middletown, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avi Idhe has completed his new book, “BenJa Boy”: a charming story of an extraordinary baby who is given an incredible gift by his uncle that grants him incredible abilities and helps him in every way possible.
Originally born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, author Avi Idhe grew up as the middle child with his family in upstate New York. The author has experience in reporting and holds a BA in multimedia journalism from Lehman College, in the Bronx. His interests include sports, writing, and his faith. Idhe is a firm believer in God and praises him, the Most High for his love and grace.
Idhe writes, “‘BenJa Boy’ is a story about an advanced super child and not your typical baby. The main character Ben is visited by his mysterious Uncle Innu. At first Ben is hesitant to accept his newly introduced uncle and lets him know by not being so friendly. Eventually Innu and Ben learn to get along and form a connection. Innu tells Ben a story about his origin, later providing Ben with a ‘magical’ gift. The gift was given to Innu by Ben's great uncle and is said to hold a special meaning. The gift appears to help Ben in many ways; so, he begins to believe there is indeed something truly special about it. However, things take a dramatic turn for Ben when he loses the gift his uncle gave him. Ben is troubled by the loss and it becomes a struggle for him to be his super self. It creates an important lesson for Ben; he will find out if he still has what it takes to be great—even without the ‘magical’ gift. Ben must find his way back just in time to save his uncle Innu—who will need his help the most.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Avi Idhe’s new book is a delightful ride that readers of all ages will be able to enjoy as they follow along on baby Ben’s journey to find out if he can be just as special as he’s always been without his uncle’s gift. With vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Idhe’s story to life, young readers are sure to want to revisit the excitement of “BenJa Boy” over and over again.
Readers can purchase “BenJa Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
