Future Horizons Presents "Relating While Autistic"

Wendela Whitcomb Marsh, MA, RSD, is a sought-after speaker, an award-winning author, and the CEO of Adult Autism Assessment & Services. Her 27-year marriage to a late-diagnosed autistic man gives her unique insights and unshakeable optimism when it comes to ND relationships. Dr. Marsh knows first-hand that a ND relationship can be successful, fulfilling, and a source of mutual support and happiness.