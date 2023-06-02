Senior Downsizing Experts to Offer Free Seminar on the Challenges of Home Ownership for Older Adults
Arlington, TX, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Senior Downsizing Experts will present a thought-provoking seminar, "Is Your House Taking the Fun Out of Life," as part of their Smart Senior Series. The event aims to shed light on the burdens associated with home ownership and provide practical solutions for seniors seeking a more carefree lifestyle.
The seminar, scheduled for Thursday, June 22, from 1pm to 3pm, will take place at the Lakeview Event & Conference Center at Viridian in Arlington. With limited availability, interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spot promptly by calling 817-635-1043 or visiting the website www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
As part of this informative session, expert speakers will address the various challenges that home ownership can present that may cause unnecessary stress and financial strain. Attendees will gain valuable insights into practical strategies to overcome these issues and look at options that offer a “lock-and-leave lifestyle,” which can ultimately provide more freedom and peace of mind.
The seminar will specifically explore stressors commonly found within homes, such as outdated systems and energy inefficiencies, how to deal with these issues, and the potential impact on the resale value of their homes when they get ready to make a move.
"We understand the overwhelming demands that come with owning a home, particularly for older adults seeking a more relaxed and worry-free lifestyle," said Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "Our aim with this seminar is to give them the information they need to help them make informed decisions as they plan for their future housing needs."
The Smart Senior Series was created by Senior Downsizing Experts and made possible by their esteemed education partners including Cherry Creek Mortgage, Davidson Law Group, Dependable Packers, Elements at Viridian, Knight Miller Financial Group, Live Oak Auctions, Old Republic Title, Overture River District, The Orchards at Arlington Highlands, Sullivan & Sullivan Team Keller Williams, and The Watermark at Broadway Cityview. Their generous sponsorship enables the Smart Senior Series to empower older adults with knowledge and practical strategies that can transform their lives, allowing them to focus on the things that truly matter.
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
