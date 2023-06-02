Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide

Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S.