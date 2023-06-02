Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software.
Nashville, TN, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harbor Lynx, a New Orleans-based software technology company, introduced an integrated technology system designed to evolve and simplify towboat and barge operations nationwide. The company showcased the new system at the annual Inland Marine Expo (IMX) held in Nashville, TN, June 1-2.
According to CEO Robert LeBlanc, the Harbor Lynx inland river operating system employs cutting edge but easy-to-use technology and offers a wide range of features that simplify river fleet management and enhance operational efficiency. The system integrates dispatching, real-time boat and barge tracking, task automation, maintenance, compliance, billing, contract management, fleet optimization, tax calculations and cybersecurity, providing a comprehensive solution for inland waterway operators.
At its core, the Harbor Lynx system emphasizes customization and adaptability, allowing for the addition of future modules that evolve with the changing needs of the inland waterways industry. This unique approach ensures that the system remains at the forefront of technological advancements, shaping the river industry to "Keep Towboatin' Simple" through integrating technology.
Speaking about the potential impact of the system, Harbor Lynx CEO Robert LeBlanc stated, "Much like containerization of the shipping industry evolved from the invention of the modern shipping container in the mid-1950s, Harbor Lynx uses integrating technology that promises to systematize the entire operational ecosystem of inland river towboat and barge shipping. The cost savings for river shipping managers may eventually be on par with the dramatic reductions achieved as shipping containers became ubiquitous in the late 1950s.”
The Harbor Lynx inland river operating system was developed under the direction of Chief Technology Officer Nick Soniat, a New Orleans native and veteran software engineer with over 15 years of experience in the technology industry. According to Soniat, the Harbor Lynx development team built the system based on LeBlanc’s vision of simplicity through integration.
“Robert was frustrated with the disjointed web of software programs that companies have to use to operate and tasked us to put our boots on the deck and build a system that would truly help towboaters do their jobs without making them more complicated,” Soniat said.
Co-founder and Director of Engineering Tony Geeck added, "As an industry veteran, I know the problems and I’m excited to see how this system is performing on the river. It integrates all the critical components of river transportation logistics and will provide significant benefits to operators.”
Geeck, who is a pioneer in wireless networking for the inland maritime industry and creator of one of the first computer-based barge dispatch systems on the inland waterways, will work closely with customers to expedite stress-free installations onboard and landside.
The launch of the Harbor Lynx Inland River Operating System took place at IMX, the leading trade show for the inland marine industry, on June1-2 in Nashville, Tenn. where industry professionals were able to witness firsthand the transformative power of the system and its potential to catalyze growth and efficiency in inland river operations.
Harbor Lynx is dedicated to driving innovation in the inland waterways and fostering simplicity, safety, cost reductions and environmental health throughout the U.S. inland river industry. With its customizable, proprietary technology, the Harbor Lynx inland river operating system promises to be a game-changer for towboat and barge operators.
The system is available now, is fast to deploy and can be customized to meet the specific needs of each customer. For more information about Harbor Lynx and its Inland River Operating System, please visit HarborLynx.net.
About Harbor Lynx, LLC
Based in New Orleans, Harbor Lynx is a software technology company dedicated to simplifying towboat and barge operations on America's inland waterways. With its integrated inland river operating system, Harbor Lynx aims to “Keep Towboatin’ Simple” by reducing complexity, increasing safety, slashing operational costs and improving the river environment. More information at HarborLynx.net
Media Contact: Robert LeBlanc, Harbor Lynx; Phone: 504-444-1295; Email: support@HarborLynx.net; Website Newsroom: HarborLynx.net/newsroom
