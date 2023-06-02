Skip Martin of Kool and the Gang and Seven-Time Emmy Award-Winner David L. Cook Make Music for St. Jude and Now Find Their Names on the 2023 Emmy Award Nomination List

The Legendary Skip Martin and David L. Cook Joined Forces with 27 More Iconic Names in the Entertainment Industry to Make a Noise for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Now the Project Finds Itself Named Twice in the 2023 Emmy Awards Nomination List.