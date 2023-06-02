iPOP! Alum Emma Shannon Stars in Disney's "Pretty Freekin Scary"
iPOP! Alum Emma Shannon is starring in Disney's new series, "Pretty Freekin Scary."
Los Angeles, CA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! Alum Emma Shannon is a Disney Channel star. Shannon is starring in "Pretty Freakin Scary," a new Disney Channel series. The trailer is available to stream on Disney+ and will premiere on June 15.
Shannon is best known for her roles in "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Shannon is best known for her roles in "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories