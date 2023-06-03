DecenterAds Uses Header Bidding Technology to Reduce Carbon Footprint
DecenterAds, a one-stop advertising tech platform, uses the latest technologies to help reduce its carbon footprint. DecenterAds demonstrates how to implement programmatic advertising for sustainability and remember the environmental impact.
New York, NY, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Companies should consider their ecological footprint in the current environmentally aware era, and programmatic advertising is no different. According to the statistical data, the industry generates more than 215,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each month in five major economies, with 60% of these emissions stemming from "ad selection emissions" caused by the intricate supply chain.
The carbon footprint, which refers to the number of carbon emissions caused by an action, is a key challenge in programmatic advertising. This concept includes the energy consumption of servers, data centers, and digital devices used in advertising. One way to reduce carbon emissions in programmatic advertising is by using campaigns with fewer data-heavy elements like video and rich media and targeting specific audiences or locations to avoid serving ads to disinterested users.
According to another approach, the introduction of header bidding is an advanced technology that is transforming display advertising by allowing publishers to offer their content on numerous exchanges simultaneously, increasing competition and driving up prices for ad space. By decreasing the ads required to generate the same revenue, header bidding reduces carbon emissions produced by programmatic advertising. Furthermore, header bidding gives publishers greater control and increased occupancy, making it a mutually beneficial solution for advertisers and the environment.
DecenterAds highlights that reducing carbon emissions in programmatic advertising is not solely the responsibility of advertisers but publishers. By optimizing their websites and digital assets, publishers can reduce the carbon footprint of programmatic advertising. This optimization reduces data transfer, energy consumption, and carbon emissions associated with programmatic advertising. To achieve this goal, publishers can employ tactics such as utilizing lightweight ad formats, decreasing the number of ad requests per page, and restricting the utilization of third-party data.
The company's blog is a valuable resource for industry professionals to gain further insights and knowledge on key trends.
The carbon footprint, which refers to the number of carbon emissions caused by an action, is a key challenge in programmatic advertising. This concept includes the energy consumption of servers, data centers, and digital devices used in advertising. One way to reduce carbon emissions in programmatic advertising is by using campaigns with fewer data-heavy elements like video and rich media and targeting specific audiences or locations to avoid serving ads to disinterested users.
According to another approach, the introduction of header bidding is an advanced technology that is transforming display advertising by allowing publishers to offer their content on numerous exchanges simultaneously, increasing competition and driving up prices for ad space. By decreasing the ads required to generate the same revenue, header bidding reduces carbon emissions produced by programmatic advertising. Furthermore, header bidding gives publishers greater control and increased occupancy, making it a mutually beneficial solution for advertisers and the environment.
DecenterAds highlights that reducing carbon emissions in programmatic advertising is not solely the responsibility of advertisers but publishers. By optimizing their websites and digital assets, publishers can reduce the carbon footprint of programmatic advertising. This optimization reduces data transfer, energy consumption, and carbon emissions associated with programmatic advertising. To achieve this goal, publishers can employ tactics such as utilizing lightweight ad formats, decreasing the number of ad requests per page, and restricting the utilization of third-party data.
The company's blog is a valuable resource for industry professionals to gain further insights and knowledge on key trends.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
Categories