Welcome to the Best Brains Family Oshawa - Taunton & Simcoe
Oshawa, Canada, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Lesendra Kumar Borra and Janaki Purna Peketi, owners of Best Brains Oshawa – Taunton & Simcoe on their upcoming Open House. This will be the second location to open in the Durham area this year, after Best Brains Whitby, which started operations in March, 2023. Best Brains Oshawa – Taunton & Simcoe joins a growing number of centers in east Toronto which includes Best Brains Ajax Central and Best Brains Markham.
Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after school education in Brampton and Mississauga. Lesendra and Janaki wanted to help build up the brand’s presence on the opposite side of the city. “In the Durham region, we saw a vacuum,” Lesendra explains. Best Brains Oshawa – Taunton & Simcoe is contributing to the brand’s expanding presence east, with additional locations planned for York, Scarborough, and Pickering.
Best Brains is proud to have Lesendra and Janaki join the franchise system and share their passion for education. “As parents, we understand the importance of enrichment programs for kids. We wanted to be part of such a business where we can provide a better education for kids to enable them to be ready for a competitive world,” Lesendra says. Janaki agrees, citing her mother, a career teacher, as a big influence on her interest in the education industry. When asked why they chose the Best Brains brand to invest in, they explained, “We observe that the most of the existing learning centers that we have in our communities are focusing on concepts with repetitive methods. These methods are not enough for kids to compete the world. Instead, they need to focus on helping kids to learn concepts in different ways. We learned about the Best Brains curriculum, which is mainly focused on a non-repetitive approach which is a great tool for kids to learn new concepts.”
The 1,100 square foot facility, located conveniently on the corner of Taunton Rd. and Simcoe St., will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Lesendra and Janaki for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Oshawa – Taunton & Simcoe can improve the academic performance of your child, call (905) 579-9996 or email oshawataunton@bestbrains.com.
Bianca Brown
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
