Georgia Cyber Academy Board of Directors Appoints Michael Kooi as Superintendent

The Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) Board of Directors has appointed Michael Kooi as the Superintendent. Previously serving as Interim Superintendent and Executive Director of GCA, Mr. Kooi brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership. With a background as an attorney and various roles in education policy, he is well-equipped to lead GCA. Mr. Kooi looks forward to continuing his work with the dedicated staff to provide quality education in a virtual environment.