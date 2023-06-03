Georgia Cyber Academy Board of Directors Appoints Michael Kooi as Superintendent
The Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) Board of Directors has appointed Michael Kooi as the Superintendent. Previously serving as Interim Superintendent and Executive Director of GCA, Mr. Kooi brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership. With a background as an attorney and various roles in education policy, he is well-equipped to lead GCA. Mr. Kooi looks forward to continuing his work with the dedicated staff to provide quality education in a virtual environment.
Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kooi as the new Superintendent.
With a career spanning multiple facets of education and leadership, Mr. Kooi's diverse background has prepared him well for this role. He began his career as a commercial litigation attorney before transitioning to work as an attorney for the Florida Department of Education. Mr. Kooi subsequently held positions such as Policy Chief for Education in the Florida House of Representatives, Executive Director of the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools, and Executive Director of the Office of Independent Education and Parental Choice at the Florida Department of Education. His extensive experience also includes serving as the Education Division Director for the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget in Atlanta. Mr. Kooi also served as the Managing Director of Capital Education Solutions, LLC. He held the position of Executive Director for Georgia Cyber Academy from 2017 through 2022 and most recently served as Interim Superintendent for the school.
As Superintendent, Mr. Kooi will continue to lead the dedicated staff at GCA, directing their efforts towards achieving academic excellence for every student. His deep understanding of education policy, combined with his experience in managing diverse educational organizations, will be invaluable in furthering the school's mission to provide quality education in a virtual environment.
"I am honored and excited to serve as the Superintendent of Georgia Cyber Academy," said Mr. Kooi. "GCA has established itself as a leader in online education in Georgia, and I am committed to working with our faculty and staff to ensure our students receive the highest level of education. Together, we will continue to foster a nurturing and engaging virtual learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential."
The GCA Board of Directors extends its congratulations and confidence to Mr. Kooi, knowing that under his leadership, the school will continue to deliver outstanding educational opportunities to students across Georgia.
About Georgia Cyber Academy:
Georgia Cyber Academy is a leading online public charter school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Georgia. With a focus on personalized education and flexible learning, GCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, dedicated teachers, and a supportive virtual community, enabling students to achieve academic success from the comfort of their homes.
Contact
Maria Blencowe
404-334-4790 ext. 1104
https://www.georgiacyber.org
