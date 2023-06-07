E. D. Thomas’s New Book, “Elementary Study of the Revelation,” is a Contemporary and Engaging Dissection of the Chapters and Verses Within the Book of Revelation
Recent release “Elementary Study of the Revelation,” from Page Publishing author E. D. Thomas, is a fresh take on the Book of Revelation and a helpful companion read to the Bible. Thomas breaks each chapter down into outline form in order to make it more comprehensible for modern readers.
Fort Worth, TX, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E. D. Thomas, a retired schoolteacher, has completed her new book, “Elementary Study of the Revelation”: an informative and thought-provoking new way of interacting with Scripture.
“I do not have the answers as to when these things will happen,” writes Thomas, “but I have tried to simplify the what along with the words of God, Jesus, John, the angels. In closing, I am trying to do what I told the Lord I would do in relation to His Word—make it simple. Please check with your ministers, theologians, or students that have extensively studied the book of Revelation. However, before you start reading, pray and ask the Lord for guidance and a good understanding of His Word. God bless and keep you.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. D. Thomas’s enlightening tale divides the Book of Revelations into five easy-to-digest sections. Thomas then subdivides each section into an outline format, highlighting the who, what, where, and when of each chapter. This fascinating faith-based read presents a new and interactive way for readers to immerse themselves in the Bible.
“Elementary Study of the Revelation” proves to be an excellent companion read for the Bible, striving to make the language of Scripture more accessible. Along with an outline of each chapter, Thomas’ book contains crossword puzzles, matching, and multiple choice to ensure readers are retaining the information in an entertaining way. E. D. Thomas proves that Scripture does not have to be difficult to understand, and anyone can engage with God’s word.
Readers who wish to experience this broadening work can purchase “Elementary Study of the Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
