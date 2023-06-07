Author Nicole C. Greely’s New Book, "Disparity of Service," Explores How Economic Decline Often Leads to Cuts to Necessary Educational Programs for Disabled Students

Recent release “Disparity of Service,” from Page Publishing author Nicole C. Greely, is an eye-opening look at the ways in which time of economic hardships and crises often more greatly impact disabled students than their non-disabled counterparts by leading to budget cuts for certain programs they may require in order to pursue their education.