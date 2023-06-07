Author Jacqueline Joyce Dubois’s New Book, "Old Charlie and The Gold Smell’n Burro," is a Delightful Children’s Story About an Old Prospector and a Loveable Donkey
Recent release “Old Charlie and The Gold Smell’n Burro,” from Page Publishing author Jacqueline Joyce Dubois, is an imaginative children’s story that brings young readers and listeners along for Charlie’s adventure.
Tucson, AZ, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Joyce Dubois has completed her new book, “Old Charlie and The Gold Smell’n Burro”: a creative children’s story that introduces an old prospector named Charlie and the charming burro he meets while panning for gold.
A native “Desert Rat,” Jacqueline lived in Tucson with her husband, Warren. When she was born, her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles all lived in the mining town of Chloride, now a living ghost town just northwest of Kingman, Arizona. She was one of four children, a proud mother of two grown sons, a grandmother, past nursery school owner, and when Jacqueline Joyce Dubois is was writing, she was out with her camera. Jaqueline died on Dec. 9, 2019 after undergoing open heart surgery.
Jaqueline writes, “Once Pepe finished his eating, he gave a loud Burrrp! That big yellow sombrero flew off his head and danced into the air. ‘Olé! Olé!’ Pepe sang out so loudly, Charlie and Red Hen had to cover their ears.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jacqueline Joyce Dubois’s engaging tale features illustrations by Paul Miler, who studied Commercial Design and Graphics at the University of Arizona and has created computer graphics and produced animation for broadcasting and video productions. Today his focus is on fine art, scientific illustration, and children’s books.
He is currently a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Rural Metro Corporation in Tucson, Arizona, where he lives with his wife and daughter.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Old Charlie and The Gold Smell’n Burro” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
