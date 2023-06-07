Author Pam Brown’s New Book, "The Family Who Loved Me," is a Touching Children’s Story Told from the Perspective of a House as It Transforms When a New Family Moves in
Recent release “The Family Who Loved Me,” from Page Publishing author Pam Brown, tells the story through the home’s point of view as it went from a small, neglected home to a beautiful and much-loved home.
Liberty, UT, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pam Brown, a teacher, an artist, and an author, has completed her new book, “The Family Who Loved Me”: a thoughtful children’s story in which a home shares its thought and feelings about the family that took a chance on a small home that needed a lot of work and love and how this home was included in so many fun and heartwarming experiences throughout many years.
Author Pam Brown now lives in Liberty, Utah, but was born and raised in California. She is married to Kyle and has two children, Kimberly and Cameron. She also has five wonderful grandchildren. Pam earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from BYU in Provo, Utah, and then went on to complete her teaching credential through California State, Hayward in California. She loves art, especially pastel painting, and has used that love of pastels to create the illustrations in her book.
She also loves to tell stories, so she has been able to combine both her love of art and storytelling into this story, which is near and dear to her heart. Pam also loves to spend time outdoors hiking, biking, riding, gardening, and playing pickleball with friends. She has taught school for over thirty years. Pam enjoyed working art and storytelling into so many of her lessons over the years.
Brown writes, “My family liked to play lots of games, which made everyone laugh. My favorite game was hide-and-seek because I got to play along. While Mom would run and hide, Dad would hold on to Pepper. Then after I helped Mom hide really well, he would let Pepper go. Pepper would run up and down the stairs peeking in and out of rooms while Mom stayed so quiet. Pepper always found her though, and when she did, she would bark and bark and wiggle around because she was so excited.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pam Brown’s extraordinary tale invites young readers and listeners to discover the strong bond that is formed between this family and this home, a bond that continued even after the family had to move away.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “The Family Who Loved Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
