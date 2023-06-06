Brentwood Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Tijuana, Mexico
Brentwood Industries, Inc. is expanding its manufacturing operation in Tijuana, Mexico. The expansion comes five years after the launch of the first operation and adds an additional 100,000 square feet of production space.
Reading, PA, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brentwood Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of plastics and advanced polymer solutions, is excited to announce a manufacturing expansion project in Tijuana, Mexico. This development reinforces the company's commitment to meet growing customer demand and to provide quality products, improved lead times, and increased supply chain resiliency.
Coming five years after the launch of Brentwood's first operation in Tijuana, BC, MX, the new facility will add an additional 100,000 square feet of production space adjacent to the initial site. This expansion will not only bolster critical capacities but will serve as a development center for thermoforming technologies.
“We’ve had a lot of success with our initial manufacturing operation in Tijuana, both in terms of customer response and local team capabilities,” says Walter Banta, Brentwood’s Vice President of Operations. “Continued investment and increased production capacities to support Brentwood’s growing North, Central, and South American customer-base was the next logical step.”
Brentwood expects the facility to be operational by August 2024.
About Brentwood
Brentwood Industries, Inc. is a family-owned, family-run business, headquartered in the U.S. and operating across the globe. For over 50 years, Brentwood has applied plastic technologies to solve unique customer challenges and fostered a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.
Today, Brentwood is an industry leader in the development, engineering, and production of plastic solutions for cooling tower, mass transfer, medical, water treatment, consumer goods, stormwater management, construction, and battery applications.
Aubrey Detterline
610-374-5109
https://www.brentwoodindustries.com
