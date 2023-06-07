Author Mary Stout’s New Book, "Fracture: A London Circle Novel," is an Electrifying Novel About the Search for a Cure for a Mysterious Ailment
Recent release “Fracture: A London Circle Novel,” from Page Publishing author Mary Stout, is a pivotal turning point in the “London Circle” series, after which the stakes are raised, and everything becomes grittier.
Candia, NH, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Stout, who lives in Candia, New Hampshire, with her parents and two pets, has completed her new book, “Fracture: A London Circle Novel”: a suspenseful novel that follows the Drake twins, who have been locked away forever, and the trauma they caused is preparing to heal, but that only leads to older wounds being reopened.
Frederick comes to Lesley, Malcolm, and Julian with a problem: the agents of MI6 seem to be under siege by an unknown ailment—strange, erratic behavior and fights breaking out without any source. Determined, they set about investigating, but nothing is as it seems.
The crew is joined by a face from Malcolm’s past, which only further aggravates the situation. Before too long, Malcolm starts exhibiting the same weird behavior that the agents did. All at once, the case goes from objective to deeply personal. With Malcolm ostensibly out of commission and under siege himself, Lesley and Julian must find a cure, or risk having to keep him locked up forever.
Author Mary Stout has been writing for twelve years and has gotten into reading and writing thanks to “Warriors” by Erin Hunter. She enjoys reading, listening to music, hanging out with her best friend, and planning the future of “London Circle” as a detective series.
Stout writes, “Three months had passed since the Drake twins were arrested. During those three months, he, Lesley, and Malcolm had set about taking down the Drakes’ gang and tracking down every informant and rooting out the backsliders in the law enforcement. The process had been long and grueling—every arrest had taken a serious toll, every raid on both private and public families and properties had wrenched at the very heart of their beliefs in their government’s ability to withstand corruption. In the end, their disappointment had been severe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Stout’s engrossing tale follows Lesley and Julian as they uncover unexpected truths about themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Fracture: A London Circle Novel: A London Circle Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
