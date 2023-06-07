Authors Barbara and CW Bynum’s New Book, “Field Finds: Points and Ponderings,” is a Memorial to CW Bynum, a Passionate Lifelong Arrowhead Hunter and Collector
Recent release “Field Finds: Points and Ponderings,” from Page Publishing author Barbara and CW Bynum, documents three collections—first a pictorial display of some of CW’s collection, then a section of poetry mostly by Barbara, and finally a documentation of a collection of old-time herbal remedies.
Eufaula, AL, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara and CW Bynum have completed their new book, “Field Finds: Points and Ponderings”: an emotional and poignant work written so that the author and whoever else is interested can remember the feeling of walking in the Alabama fields after a rain with a beloved companion looking for treasure.
Author CW Bynum was a masonry instructor at Wallace College, and he would ask his students to get remedies from the old folks they knew he loved reading them and wanted them included in the book. So much knowledge about the arrowheads in this book was lost when CW died, but the points remain as a reminder of him to his family.
Author Barbara Bynum was born and grew up in a small town in Kansas. She joined the United States Navy in 1970 and was stationed at Jax Naval Air Station in Florida, where she met and married CW Bynum, her husband for forty-nine years. They have two children and two grandchildren.
Barbara writes, “Unlike CW, I always lived in town, and my childhood playmates were my brothers and sisters. The seven of us were mostly only two years apart. We spent a lot of time together, the girls in one bedroom and the boys in another. My parents did not want to hear fighting over toys, so most Christmases, we all got the same thing: dolls for the girls (alike except for dress color) and trucks for the boys in different colors. When we grew older, we all received radios one year, and it didn’t matter that there were seven radios in two bedrooms. Polaroid swinger cameras came next, then tape recorders, then bicycles—seven lined up on the side porch. I remember one year we got electric razors. When I was eighteen, we each received a genealogy book my dad’s cousin had written. I thought it was the worst gift Dad had ever given, and needless to say, it is the only one I still have. I recognize it now as the best gift he ever gave me. Even graduation from high school resulted in the same present for all of us: a very nice set of luggage. My father was a great communicator, but sometimes he didn’t use words; still, we understood that suitcases were for packing up and leaving.”
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara and CW Bynum’s fascinating work highlights the value of passing down knowledge and keeping memories alive.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Field Finds: Points and Ponderings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
