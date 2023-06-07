Authors Barbara and CW Bynum’s New Book, “Field Finds: Points and Ponderings,” is a Memorial to CW Bynum, a Passionate Lifelong Arrowhead Hunter and Collector

Recent release “Field Finds: Points and Ponderings,” from Page Publishing author Barbara and CW Bynum, documents three collections—first a pictorial display of some of CW’s collection, then a section of poetry mostly by Barbara, and finally a documentation of a collection of old-time herbal remedies.