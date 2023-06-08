Author Carla Dames-Wiggins’s New Book, "Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious," is an Inspirational Memoir That Shares the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Obstacles
Recent release “Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious,” from Page Publishing author Carla Dames-Wiggins, is about overcoming statistics that the world and people label others, according to where they live, their past, and the people they hang with.
Indianapolis, IN, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carla Dames-Wiggins, who is about to become a minister at Covenant of Grace International Church, has completed her new book, “Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious”: an empowering work that shares the message that people make their own destiny with God’s help, and they can become victorious over their past mistakes or labels others have placed on them.
Author Carla Dames-Wiggins, a thirty-eight-year-old woman and mother of three children—Christina, twenty-one; Malcolm, eighteen; and Christopher, seventeen. She is married to Elder Floyd Wiggins IV. She resides in Indiana. She has a heart for people, and she does her best to always keep her word because her word is her bond. She loves cooking, sewing, decorating houses, and baking.
Dames-Wiggins begins, “I was born on August 20, 1981, in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. My early years were somewhat of a blur. I grew up in Moore’s Island, Abaco, with my dad’s parents. My brothers and I were sent there because my mom and dad were not able to get along at all. My mom was twenty-seven and my dad was twenty when I was born. I am my dad’s oldest child but the fifth for my mom. I lived with my dad’s parents until I was about six years old. My mom relocated me and my siblings from our grandparents, house in Abaco to Nassau.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carla Dames-Wiggins’s mesmerizing work shares how, led by her unyielding faith, the author made her way through adversity and found a peaceful, happy life.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Carla Dames-Wiggins, a thirty-eight-year-old woman and mother of three children—Christina, twenty-one; Malcolm, eighteen; and Christopher, seventeen. She is married to Elder Floyd Wiggins IV. She resides in Indiana. She has a heart for people, and she does her best to always keep her word because her word is her bond. She loves cooking, sewing, decorating houses, and baking.
Dames-Wiggins begins, “I was born on August 20, 1981, in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. My early years were somewhat of a blur. I grew up in Moore’s Island, Abaco, with my dad’s parents. My brothers and I were sent there because my mom and dad were not able to get along at all. My mom was twenty-seven and my dad was twenty when I was born. I am my dad’s oldest child but the fifth for my mom. I lived with my dad’s parents until I was about six years old. My mom relocated me and my siblings from our grandparents, house in Abaco to Nassau.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carla Dames-Wiggins’s mesmerizing work shares how, led by her unyielding faith, the author made her way through adversity and found a peaceful, happy life.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories