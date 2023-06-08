Author Carla Dames-Wiggins’s New Book, "Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious," is an Inspirational Memoir That Shares the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Obstacles

Recent release “Overcoming Statistics to Become Victorious,” from Page Publishing author Carla Dames-Wiggins, is about overcoming statistics that the world and people label others, according to where they live, their past, and the people they hang with.