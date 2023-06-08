Author Ivey Green’s New Book, "Sonny’s Adventures: Sonny and Jake the Snake," is a Children’s Story About a Puppy Dog Named Sonny Who Lives in the South
Recent release “Sonny’s Adventures: Sonny and Jake the Snake,” from Page Publishing author Ivey Green, is a charming Children’s story about Sonny the dog who is visited by his best friend, Little Duke, who lives in the North.
New York, NY, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ivey Green, who lives in Iowa, has completed her new book, “Sonny’s Adventures: Sonny and Jake the Snake”: an enchanting children’s story that follows Sonny and Little Duke on their adventures together.
Every summer, Little Duke comes to visit his grandma and grandpa and, of course, Sonny the dog. Little Duke has another best friend—a catfish named Wally. Sonny and Little Duke play in the lake every day with Wally.
But this summer looks like it will be different if Sonny cannot find Wally. Sonny goes around to all the lake animals and asks if anyone has seen Wally. Sonny has to find Wally no matter what it takes. Sonny has to ask someone unexpected for help.
Author Ivey Green is the author of “Sonny’s Adventures with Wally the Catfish,” “Sonny’s Adventures with Little Duke,” “Sonny’s Adventures with Little Duke,” “Sonny’s Adventures: Sonny Meets Clyde the Pony,” and “Zora and Her Stars: The Year of the Covid.”
Green begins her story, writing, “Sonny was waiting on the old log at the end of his drive that was by the lane that his best friend, Little Duke, would be coming down at any time now. This time, Sonny had a new little friend with him. The new little friend was a small yellow duck; Sonny named the small yellow duck Goldie. Sonny thought the small yellow duck would become the color of gold.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ivey Green’s heartwarming tale invites young readers and listeners to discover what Sonny will do to make sure that his best friend’s homecoming is just right.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sonny’s Adventures: Sonny and Jake the Snake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
