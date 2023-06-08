Author Mary Mauck’s New Book, "Out of Time," Follows a Wife and Mother Whose Life is Put in Grave Danger After She Witnesses a Double Murder While Out Hiking
Recent release “Out of Time,” from Covenant Books author Mary Mauck, is a riveting novel that centers around Camilla Robbins, a young mother whose typical life is thrown off course when she becomes a key witness in a homicide investigation. Now on the run from the killer, she'll need to rely on the help of officer Blake Townsend in order to solve the case and protect both herself and her family.
North Provo, UT, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Mauck has completed her new book, “Out of Time”: a gripping tale that follows a new mother who gets swept up into a murder investigation and must help solve the case if she ever hopes to return to her normal life again.
Author Mary Mauck lives with her husband and five children in Utah, where she loves to spend time hiking, biking, and taking long walks with her family. She teaches self-defense at Brigham Young University, where she has been both a student and an instructor. In her spare time, Mary loves reading, writing, gardening, horseback riding, archery, self-defense, music, and having fun with her family.
“Camilla Robbins lives a quiet life in a cozy neighborhood with her husband and four-month-old baby,” writes Mauck. “The last thing she ever expects is to become a witness to a double homicide while out hiking on a beautiful autumn day. Suddenly, her life and the lives of her family are turned upside down as the killer finds out who she is and where she lives. Camilla is forced to flee, and with the help of a law enforcement officer Blake Townsend, they try to piece together why the two hikers were murdered, who the killer is, and most importantly, what his next moves will be. Camilla and Blake become the mice in a deadly game of cat and mouse, and they find out just how insanely resourceful and dangerous one man can be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Mauck’s new book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Camilla’s thrilling journey to find out the motive behind the murders and bring the killer to justice. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Out of Time” is an absolute page-turner that will keep readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Out of Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
