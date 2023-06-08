Author Mary Mauck’s New Book, "Out of Time," Follows a Wife and Mother Whose Life is Put in Grave Danger After She Witnesses a Double Murder While Out Hiking

Recent release “Out of Time,” from Covenant Books author Mary Mauck, is a riveting novel that centers around Camilla Robbins, a young mother whose typical life is thrown off course when she becomes a key witness in a homicide investigation. Now on the run from the killer, she'll need to rely on the help of officer Blake Townsend in order to solve the case and protect both herself and her family.