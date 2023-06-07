Tracy Westfall’s book, “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time Don’t Ignore the Signs,” Explores the Events of the Tragic Death of the Author's Son and Its Lasting Impact

Recent release “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time Don’t Ignore the Signs,” from Covenant Books author Tracy Westfall, is the deeply emotional story of one of the author's sons whose life was cut short at the age of fifteen in a utility terrain vehicle accident. Through her writings, Westfall reveals the signs that warned of the accident, and how her son connected with her afterwards.