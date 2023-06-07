Tracy Westfall’s book, “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time Don’t Ignore the Signs,” Explores the Events of the Tragic Death of the Author's Son and Its Lasting Impact
Recent release “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time Don’t Ignore the Signs,” from Covenant Books author Tracy Westfall, is the deeply emotional story of one of the author's sons whose life was cut short at the age of fifteen in a utility terrain vehicle accident. Through her writings, Westfall reveals the signs that warned of the accident, and how her son connected with her afterwards.
Athens, WI, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Westfall, a loving mother who grew up in a small rural farming community in Athens, Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time: Don't Ignore the Signs: The Tucker Westfall Story”: a profound memoir detailing the events leading up to and following the tragic, accidental death of one of the author’s sons.
Westfall writes, “Why? Why did Tucker use this title to set up his Instagram account? Why did he want these same words used as a motto in his high school annual for his high school graduation three years down the road? Did he sense he would not be on earth long? Was he telling me in discreet ways? Was this God’s plan all along? An intriguing set of signs before Tucker’s accident that are undeniable and many more signs after his tragic accident set the stage for this remarkable story of a young man taken from us way too soon.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tracy Westfall’s new book is an eye-opening account of the circumstances surrounding Tucker’s death, and the signs that were present before the accident that could have signified what was to come. Heartfelt and stirring, Westfall’s novel is a poignant story that is sure to touch the hearts and minds of readers and connect with those suffering through the same pain the author experienced in order to help them know they are not alone in their grief.
Readers can purchase “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time: Don't Ignore the Signs: The Tucker Westfall Story” is available online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Westfall writes, “Why? Why did Tucker use this title to set up his Instagram account? Why did he want these same words used as a motto in his high school annual for his high school graduation three years down the road? Did he sense he would not be on earth long? Was he telling me in discreet ways? Was this God’s plan all along? An intriguing set of signs before Tucker’s accident that are undeniable and many more signs after his tragic accident set the stage for this remarkable story of a young man taken from us way too soon.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tracy Westfall’s new book is an eye-opening account of the circumstances surrounding Tucker’s death, and the signs that were present before the accident that could have signified what was to come. Heartfelt and stirring, Westfall’s novel is a poignant story that is sure to touch the hearts and minds of readers and connect with those suffering through the same pain the author experienced in order to help them know they are not alone in their grief.
Readers can purchase “Here For a Good Time, Not a Long Time: Don't Ignore the Signs: The Tucker Westfall Story” is available online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories