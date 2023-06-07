Author Romain U. DuFour, III’s New Book, “Skippy to the Rescue,” Follows the Story of Skippy, a Superhero Dog Who Loves His Friends No Matter Their Differences
Recent release “Skippy to the Rescue,” from Covenant Books author Romain U. DuFour, III, is a thrilling tale that centers around Skippy, a superdog who spends his days playing with all his different animal friends. But when a flock of scary birds begins to bully his friends, Skippy must stand up to these winged bullies and use his powers of kindness to save his friends.
Sugar Land, TX, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Romain U. DuFour, III, an educator and veteran author as well as an advocate of children, has completed his new book, “Skippy to the Rescue”: a charming tale that follows a dog named Skippy, who uses his powers to stand up to a group of scary birds that are bullying his friends.
“‘Skippy to the Rescue’ is about a superdog who will fight for what is right,” shares Romain. “Skippy is a superhero, and all his animal friends know that Skippy loves them, although each animal is different from him. ‘Skippy to the Rescue’ is a book that is a friendly reminder of how all children should strive to be kind to others without judgment. We all are different, and just because someone is different does not mean that anyone should be bullied. In each and every one of us, which includes children, there is a potential Skippy from within.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Romain U. DuFour, III’s new book is a delightful story that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Skippy’s adventure to defend his friends from bullies. Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Romain’s story to life, “Skippy to the Rescue” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with readers of all ages and teach the importance of treating everyone with kindness, no matter how different one might be.
Readers can purchase “Skippy to the Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
