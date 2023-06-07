Author Romain U. DuFour, III’s New Book, “Skippy to the Rescue,” Follows the Story of Skippy, a Superhero Dog Who Loves His Friends No Matter Their Differences

Recent release “Skippy to the Rescue,” from Covenant Books author Romain U. DuFour, III, is a thrilling tale that centers around Skippy, a superdog who spends his days playing with all his different animal friends. But when a flock of scary birds begins to bully his friends, Skippy must stand up to these winged bullies and use his powers of kindness to save his friends.