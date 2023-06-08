Author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa’s New Book, “The Position of the Adopted Child of God,” Reveals the Incredible Adoption Process When One Accepts Christ Into Their Heart

Recent release “The Position of the Adopted Child of God,” from Covenant Books author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa, is a captivating and faith-based read that explores the transformation and renewal that occurs when one becomes a believer of Christ, thereby being adopted by the Lord as a new child in his Heavenly Kingdom.