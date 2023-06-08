Author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa’s New Book, “The Position of the Adopted Child of God,” Reveals the Incredible Adoption Process When One Accepts Christ Into Their Heart
Recent release “The Position of the Adopted Child of God,” from Covenant Books author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa, is a captivating and faith-based read that explores the transformation and renewal that occurs when one becomes a believer of Christ, thereby being adopted by the Lord as a new child in his Heavenly Kingdom.
Briarcliff Manor, NY, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa teaches French in the Languages Department of the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York, has completed his new book, “The Position of the Adopted Child of God”: a poignant and eye-opening discussion of the ways in which God is continually adopting new children into his kingdom, and the position of honor they hold.
Prior to Ethical Culture Fieldston School, author Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa was an assistant professor of French at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, and has also taught at Oakwood Friends School in Poughkeepsie, New York; Brooklyn College and Lehman College of The City University of New York; and the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. He holds a doctorate degree in French and Francophone literature from the Graduate Center of The City University of New York and has master’s degrees in French stylistics, nineteenth- and twentieth-centuries French literature, and bilingual translation and interpretation.
In addition to his career as a professor of French, Uruakpa serves as a Sunday School teacher, member of the leadership team, and chair of the Deacons’ Ministry at Bronx Baptist Church in New York. He lives in Briarcliff Manor, Westchester, New York, with his wife, Vivienne, and his two daughters.
“This book is the first of four volumes dealing with the subject of divine adoption,” writes Uruakpa. “In His dealings with humanity, as recorded in the Bible, God always chooses certain people at strategic times to whom He reveals Himself and, through them, to the human race as He unfolds His plan and purpose for the world. We think immediately of Noah, Abraham, Moses, King David, the prophets, Samuel, Elijah, and Isaiah, to mention but some of the standout names in the Old Testament. When we get to the New Testament, this special dealing with the human race was made all the more remarkable when God took on human form in the Lord Jesus and came into the world to redeem a people for Himself.”
Uruakpa continues, “Because God is always faithful to His Word, He has been adopting people into His Kingdom from every nation on earth, as it was revealed to the Apostle John (Revelation 7:9).
“This first volume presents the dynamics of this adoption under the title ‘The Position of the Adopted Child of God.’ The position of honor occupied by God’s adopted child is presented in four parts, each of which has a special introduction.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chibuzo N. A. Uruakpa’s new book presents a readable and compelling argument for the necessity of God’s adoption of new children, and the benefits to these new believers in the form of their secure inheritance of the Heavenly Kingdom.
Readers can purchase “The Position of the Adopted Child of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
