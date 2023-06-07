Author J. Terrigan Roark’s New Book, "The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening," Follows a Young Warrior Who Must Rise Up to Save His World from Destruction

Recent release “The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Terrigan Roark, is an exhilarating story of one young man's quest to fulfill his fate and become the hero he was born to become. Along with his friends, Rinn, will be forced to overcome countless trials in order to answer his hero's calling.