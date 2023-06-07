Author J. Terrigan Roark’s New Book, "The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening," Follows a Young Warrior Who Must Rise Up to Save His World from Destruction
Recent release “The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Terrigan Roark, is an exhilarating story of one young man's quest to fulfill his fate and become the hero he was born to become. Along with his friends, Rinn, will be forced to overcome countless trials in order to answer his hero's calling.
Roark, KY, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Terrigan Roark has completed his new book, “The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young man who finds himself thrust into extraordinary circumstances and is placed on the path to becoming a legendary hero.
Originally from a small rural community in the Appalachian Mountains, author J. Terrigan Roark enjoys hiking in the mountains and off-roading. In addition, the author loves kayaking down the local rivers and watching animals in nature and, when not spending hours writing, he also enjoys spending time with his friends and family.
Roark shares, “Join the young and upcoming warrior Rinn on an epic adventure through a perilous world filled with danger around every corner! From dangerous beasts of legend to dark forces plotting the destruction of the very world, will Rinn and his companions be able to survive in this unforgiving world? Will he be able to protect the love of his life from all the unseen dangers? Can a mere commoner truly protect the world?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. Terrigan Roark’s captivating tale will take readers on a fascinating adventure as they follow Rinn’s journey to become the hero he is destined to be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero’s Awakening” is sure to delight and leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Drumaulian Chronicles: A Hero's Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
