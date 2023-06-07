Gus Ty Wynds’s New Book, "The Forever Endeavor," Follows One Man's Struggles as He Tries to Prove the Attacks That He Faces Are Not Inventions of a Schizophrenic Episode
New York, NY, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gus Ty Wynds, a mental illness survivor who enjoys writing and playing video games, has completed his most recent book, “The Forever Endeavor”: a captivating story of a young man who must prove he is being attacked by cyberterrorists to his friends and family, who all believe this is simply a product of his schizophrenia.
Wynds writes, “In this book, the main character, Imp, explains what his life has been like living in his small apartment home for the past three years as his neighbors have been telepathically communicating with him. As the story progresses, the reader begins to realize that Imp has been a victim of cyberterrorism for the past three years, and hackers are using facial recognition tools hacking his phone and have planted bugs in his home to sabotage his relationship with his family, friends, caseworkers, and doctors.
“Imp struggles with schizophrenia and must prove to everyone he cares about that this struggle is real and that this struggle is not an episode of schizophrenia. Will Imp ever break free? Will he ever be able to regain the reputation he worked so hard to build in the community he held so close to his heart? Why was this community so important to him? Is Imp an evil genius like the voices claim, or is he simply a mild-mannered, calm, and collected man who wants peace of mind like the rest of us?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gus Ty Wynds’s book draws upon the author’s own experiences in living with schizoaffective disorder, as well as depression, and invites readers to discover what life is like while navigating mental illness. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Wynd’s tale will leave readers spellbound, second-guessing Imp’s very thoughts along with the protagonist himself at every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Forever Endeavor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories