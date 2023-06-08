Richard Mitchell’s New Book, “OMG: Oh My Gosh, What I See, Feel, and Hear Now,” Explores the Incredible Journeys the Author Takes from Messengers from the Other Side
Orlando, FL, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard Mitchell, whose had a varied career in printing, married the love of his life, and is a proud great-grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “OMG: Oh My Gosh, What I See, Feel, and Hear Now”: a profound memoir detailing the author’s road to recovery following a severe car accident that leaves him with a unique gift allowing him to see the world around him in a new light.
Mitchell shares, “This all started on October 8, 2010. I’m on my way to work when this fifty-one-year-old with a learner’s permit lost control of his car and decided to slam on his brakes; oops! He hits the gas instead, and he puts me into a spin. I end up crashing into the wall, next hospital, then therapy, finding out the tumor in my brain, removing the tumor, then a stroke. I wake up in hospital; wow, what a dream, but it seems so real.
“Then I started realizing it was real, and I was still getting messages from the other side. And at any time, I get this feeling in my chest, and I make sure I’m seated and secure because I’m about to go on a journey. I will see, hear, and feel everything that is happening on this journey. I have felt the death of countless spirits that I’ve met, but not all. Some just give me a message for loved ones that they left behind. They will see in this book and only know if the message is for them. This is my first book, but I continue seeing what I see; who knows what’s next?”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Mitchell’s book is a thought-provoking tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as the author invites them to witness the fascinating and deeply personal messages the author experiences from those who have passed on.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “OMG: Oh My Gosh, What I See, Feel, and Hear Now” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
