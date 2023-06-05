GenInvo Part of PHUSE US Connect & Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries Event - 2023
Bloomington, IL, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO was a part of 2 recent global events for the life science industry. The first was "PHUSE US Connect 2023" which was held in Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld Florida on 5th – 8th March 2023 and the second event, Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries 2023 which was held at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia on 21st–22nd March 2023. These conferences presented the best of industry insights and provided an atmosphere to form groundbreaking partnerships with fellow attendees from around the world.
Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries: The event brought to light how Subject Matter Experts and machines are working together to advance the automation of anonymization.
Outcome: GENINVO had an incredible experience exhibiting at the Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries event. The audience was impressed with Shadow™, our data anonymization and de-identification tool. Shadow™ enhances the speed of anonymization activity, reduces manual intervention, and minimizes risk of re-identification below the threshold. In addition to Shadow™ the attendees showed interest in DocQC™, our Medical Writer’s automation tool for QC checks. DocQC™’s machine learning and advanced quality checks help Medical Writers by eliminating tedious manual repetitive tasks.
GENINVO also welcomed attendees to our virtual booth & ‘ConnectMe’ App, where GENINVO provided helpful videos & downloadable PDF’s regarding our data anonymization and automation tools.
PHUSE US Connect: PHUSE US Connect brought together our industries’ global community to collaborate on trending life-science industry topics.
Outcome: GENINVO had a fantastic experience exhibiting, presenting & networking with attendees. Our goal was to learn emerging trends, educate the industry on what GENINVO do, and what GENINVO have achieved. GENINVO had a highly positive response on our 4 presentation sessions:
Beyond k-anonymity for Clinical Trial Data Anonymization; Introduction to Machine Learning Models, How to Train Them and What to do if they Become Sassy; Role of AI in the Biometrics & Medical Writing functions; and handling Multiple Adaptations in One Clinical Trial.
The audience learnt more about our Next-Gen End to End Platform, Automating Clinical Data tool ApoGI™. It’s an automation platform that leverages AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning). TLF generation using R & SDTM automated data creation are its key features along with being MDR (Metadata Repository) enabled.
Message from CEO: “GENINVO, had a fantastic experience at these events and GENINVO appreciates the hard work that went into organizing them. GENINVO is thrilled to connect with so many like-minded professionals and explore the latest industry trends and technologies. The knowledge GENINVO gained and the connections GENINVO made will undoubtedly benefit our business. GENINVO looks forward to meeting with the clients soon to discuss potential collaborations and partnerships. Thank you again for hosting such successful events and for providing us with the opportunity to participate,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
About GENINVO: GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com.
