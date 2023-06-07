Connie Erisman’s Newly Released "Wesley Gets a New Home" is a Sweet Tale of a Little Orphaned Calf’s Journey
“Wesley Gets a New Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Erisman, is a comforting message of compassion and understanding that will resonate with young readers learning to cope with the loss of a loved one.
Dixon, MO, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wesley Gets a New Home”: a touching story of love and rebuilding. “Wesley Gets a New Home” is the creation of published author Connie Erisman, a wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys working with young people. She has served as a counselor and board member for a Bible camp for over thirty-five years and loves encouraging children.
Erisman shares, “Discover the journey of an orphaned baby calf to finding his place with a new family. This family is very different from the farm cows in the pasture where he once lived. He experiences the joys of being cared for, well-fed, loved, and remembered.
“Wesley represents every child who may have lost a loved one through death, divorce, or through other unfortunate circumstances. The kindness shown to Wesley gives hope to all children that even though they may experience sadness, they can feel joy again! They can feel safe again. They can feel accepted and loved.
“Even as Wesley gets older, he never forgets his new family, and they never forget him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie Erisman’s new book will encourage families, educators, and counselors in their efforts to help young readers process the complexities of loss.
Consumers can purchase “Wesley Gets a New Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wesley Gets a New Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
