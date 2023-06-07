Arthur Thornton’s Newly Released "Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1" is an Engaging Study of God
“Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arthur Thornton, is a thoughtful discussion of what can be known of God and how this information can be found and studied with His word.
New York, NY, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1”: a potent reminder of the realness of God. “Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Arthur Thornton, who was born during the Depression. After completing one year of high school, it was necessary to leave. Determined to have an education, he enrolled in a four-year high school course at the International Correspondence School and received his diploma. Upon graduating, he enrolled in a liberal arts course at McKinley-Roosevelt Institute, where in addition to the regular subjects completed he took courses in history of the Christian church and homiletics.
His desire to learn only increased, and he enrolled at Montclair State University. He majored in social studies, business education, and physical education with minors in history and health. He earned 161 semester hours and 459.5 grade points. He graduated with a BA degree. After this, he did some teaching and decided to go back to college. He enrolled at SUNY Potsdam, where he majored in general professional education and received a Master of Science in Education degree.
Thornton shares, “The author feels that there is a strong need today in this world of turbulence and uncertainty for people to have something they can believe in, for them to know that God has a place and that everyone is in it. For this reason, this and future books are being written so they can know their future is assured.
“The author has found in speaking with many people that only a few people really have any knowledge of God. With this in mind, he decided to write a book that brought out the character of God and all his good qualities. God is a real spiritual being with a personality just like we have; remember, we were made in his image. If people understood God, they would like him, not fear him. He has plans just like you and I have, but his plans will not fail. He has nothing but good planned for us, just like our plans for our children or those close to us.
“In writing this book, he has endeavored to bring out his true character and give people a better understanding of who God really is. With this in mind, he has other books planned for the future, such as books on Jesus, the ending of the Gospel Age, times of trouble, the millennium, Israel, the Bible, the Great Pyramid, doctrines, and the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arthur Thornton’s new book will bring a welcome resource to anyone studying the divine character of God.
Consumers can purchase “Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Common Sense and the Bible: Understanding Our Awesome God: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
