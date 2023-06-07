Emile B. LaCerte Jr.’s Newly Released “Noam Spring Garden” is a Fun Installment to the Adventures of the Easter Bunnies and the Forest Friends
“Noam Spring Garden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B. LaCerte Jr., shares the final seasonal garden adventure of the inhabitants of Moriah Hallow that finds the lands blossoming with wonder and unexpected surprises.
Haverhill, MA, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Noam Spring Garden”: a vibrant narrative that will delight young readers. “Noam Spring Garden” is the creation of published author Emile B. LaCerte Jr.
LaCerte shares, “Noam arrives at his home, Moriah Hallow, after completing his missionary work on Mount Rabadu with all his forest friends.
“He tells his son, Andrew, about when he met St. Patrick, how Lir’s swans arrived at Moriah Hallow, and how he met King Dubhtach the forest king and Luchrrua the high priest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B. LaCerte Jr.’s new book is showcased within a charming video found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/w6eZxdS4w74.
LaCerte’s most recent publication explores the wonders of the beauty of Spring.
Spring Garden is Noam's last in his seasonal adventure garden book series. The other books, Summer Garden, Fall Garden, and Winter Garden, all celebrate the season at Moriah Hallow in a unique way with the Easter Bunny and forest friends. Keep a look out for Noam’s newest adventure coming soon “Catch an Easter Bunny.”
Consumers can purchase “Noam Spring Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noam Spring Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
