Rosa Rickenbacker Anderson’s Newly Released “Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever” is an Encouraging Narrative That Empowers Young Minds
“Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosa Rickenbacker Anderson, is a celebration of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s positive effect on many upcoming youths.
Bladensburg, MD, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever”: a message of encouragement and empowerment. “Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever” is the creation of published author Rosa Rickenbacker Anderson, a proud wife and mother who retired as a librarian media specialist and school principal.
Anderson shares, “Mrs. Michelle Obama became the United States of America’s first African American First Lady on January 20, 2009. She is the wife of the nation’s first African American president, Barack Obama. For many, it was a dream come true. Where do we get our hopes and dreams for our future lives when we are young? Our future dreams and goals can be formed through each day from our parents, faith, teachers, and unlikely heroines and heroes.
“In this stirring celebration of Mrs. Obama becoming our nation’s first African American First Lady, a young girl (Raine) depicts her heartfelt joy and excitement of possibly meeting the real-life Mrs. Michelle Obama. This is a tender tale used to excite and motivate girls and boys to reach high in setting life goals. Could Raine remember and meet her real-life role model? Mrs. Obama is not a dream. Now anyone can really be all they want to be. Thank you, Mrs. Michelle Obama, for being really real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosa Rickenbacker Anderson’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Mario Bloomfield.
Anderson shares in hope of perpetuating the message of positivity and promise started by the example set during the Obama presidency within her flagship children’s book.
Consumers can purchase “Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mrs. Michelle Obama: My Favorite first, First Lady Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
