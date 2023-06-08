Howard Bastian’s Newly Released “Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Biblical Knowledge
“Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard Bastian, is an engaging reflection on key scripture that provides unique insight on the Word of the Lord.
New York, NY, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten”: a thought-provoking discussion of God’s word. “Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten” is the creation of published author Howard Bastian, a retired accountant who lives in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas with his wife and family.
Bastian shares, “The beginning scene of the book highlights the war in heaven, and as a result, the angels were classified into three classifications, those loyal to God or Lucifer and the others who did not support God or Lucifer in the war. The loyal angels remained in heaven, and the angels loyal to Lucifer, with the ones who did not support Lucifer nor God, were cast out into the darkness. The hard-hearted angels that supported Lucifer became known as demons who roamed the earth. God showed his mercy and prepared a redemption plan for the angels who did not support him or Lucifer. The Three Angels of God does not contradict the Holy Bible but fills in many points not fully addressed for a better understanding.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howard Bastian’s new book connects and expands on biblical events in the Old and New Testaments, explores the timeline of the return of Jesus Christ and so much more.
Consumers can purchase “Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three Angels of God: A Story of the Bible, Based Upon Written Scriptures and Unwritten,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
