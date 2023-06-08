Neekita Chand’s Newly Released “BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS” is an Imaginative Adventure of Angels and Demons on the Frontlines of the Last Days
“BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neekita Chand, is a vibrant story of an angel special to God’s plan that suddenly captures the attention of the forces of evil.
New York, NY, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS”: a compelling fantasy that balances an imaginative cast of characters with knowledge found within prophetic scripture. “BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS” is the creation of published author Neekita Chand (credentials and information from ATA).
Chand shares, “In the last days, God has created four warrior angels to fight the demons and destroy the schemes of Satan. They are trained by the elite angels from heaven’s battalion in a city called Alvinor, in the second heavens, a realm between heaven and earth where demons also reign.
“The angels learn combat, angelic weaponry, and are sent on missions to earth and also Reynak, the home of the demon commanders.
“Arden, God’s last warrior angel, must resist every wicked plan and temptation of Satan and pass her test so she can become an elite warrior and ascend to heaven. Satan has come to know of God’s warrior angels, and he has taken a great interest in Arden, who he wants for his own kingdom. Follow Arden on her journey in learning about heaven and earth, fighting the demons in the second heavens, and protecting her friends. Follow her adventures to earth where she learns about humanity and why humanity is important to God. Encounter God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit through Arden’s experiences as she takes you on a journey of faith, good and evil, and light and darkness. The battle is fierce in these end-times, and God has created them for a special purpose only which they can fulfill. Will Arden stay loyal to heaven, or will she succumb to Satan’s temptations?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neekita Chand’s new book will excite the imagination as readers race to discover if Arden is able to overcome temptation.
Consumers can purchase “BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BATTLE OF THE LEGIONS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
