Aleasha Carroll’s Newly Released “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl” is an Emotionally Charged Memoir That Shares a Message of Hope
“Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aleasha Carroll, is a heartfelt message of hope for anyone overcoming the lasting effects of neglect and abuse.
Maize, KS, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl”: a true story of personal and spiritual growth and healing. “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl” is the creation of published author Aleasha Carroll, a pastor’s wife, a mother, and a grandmother. She also teaches a class for women survivors of domestic violence or any woman struggling with anxiety, fear, depression, phobias, panic attacks, etc.
Carroll shares, “This is a story that proves the power of God if you submit. It’s a story showing God’s love and grace time and time again. It shows the battle of how God fights for his daughter. It shows the transformation of a scared young girl turned into a warrior for Christ, helping other women find their way to peace and freedom. This is my testimony.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aleasha Carroll’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves the victim at the hands of those who should have cared for them.
Consumers can purchase “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carroll shares, “This is a story that proves the power of God if you submit. It’s a story showing God’s love and grace time and time again. It shows the battle of how God fights for his daughter. It shows the transformation of a scared young girl turned into a warrior for Christ, helping other women find their way to peace and freedom. This is my testimony.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aleasha Carroll’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves the victim at the hands of those who should have cared for them.
Consumers can purchase “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeds Of Hope: Diary of a Broken Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories