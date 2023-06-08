Author JoAnn Willoughby Hays’s New book, “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love,” is a Heartfelt Series of Scripture Passages & Quotes to Help Lift Up the Message of Each Verse

Recent release “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love,” from Covenant Books author JoAnn Willoughby Hays, is a faith-based collection of Biblical verses paired with inspirational quotes to help guide readers through and reflect upon the Word of God. Each entry is expertly composed to help readers open their hearts to Christ's messages and share them with others who are seeking a way to return to the Lord.