Author JoAnn Willoughby Hays’s New book, “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love,” is a Heartfelt Series of Scripture Passages & Quotes to Help Lift Up the Message of Each Verse
Recent release “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love,” from Covenant Books author JoAnn Willoughby Hays, is a faith-based collection of Biblical verses paired with inspirational quotes to help guide readers through and reflect upon the Word of God. Each entry is expertly composed to help readers open their hearts to Christ's messages and share them with others who are seeking a way to return to the Lord.
Edmond, OK, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JoAnn Willoughby Hays, a loving wife and grandmother who taught in public schools for 29 years and in Sunday schools for 42 years before retiring, has completed her new book, “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love”: a collection of Scripture passages meant to uplift readers, accompanied by quotes and sayings that pair with each passage to exemplify their meaning.
“I started writing down favorite scriptures, quotes, and sayings in fifth or sixth grade,” writes Hays. “I still get excited when I see a great quote in a book, or magazine, or even on a T-shirt. Of course, the internet has made it even easier to find new quotes.”
Hays continues, “One evening while looking for some good quotes in my notebooks, I wished I had been a lot more organized in writing them down. I thought surely I could find a devotional that would help me by searching online. I looked everywhere, but I couldn’t find anything similar to what I wanted. Finally, it occurred to me that I was retired and I couldn’t go anywhere, so I needed to get busy and compile the devotional I wanted. I thought if it were published it could be used by others to text their children and grandchildren, as an individual devotional, a discussion warm-up, in journals, in prison ministries, in homeless shelters, and to add personal notes to cards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JoAnn Willoughby Hays’s new book was initially inspired by the author’s desire to keep her grandchildren in the Word of God throughout the pandemic while they had to be separated. Through each entry, Hays uses her enlightening series of devotionals to help guide readers through the trials and tribulations of life by providing an easy to access collection of Scripture passages to remind them of the Lord’s guiding love and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I started writing down favorite scriptures, quotes, and sayings in fifth or sixth grade,” writes Hays. “I still get excited when I see a great quote in a book, or magazine, or even on a T-shirt. Of course, the internet has made it even easier to find new quotes.”
Hays continues, “One evening while looking for some good quotes in my notebooks, I wished I had been a lot more organized in writing them down. I thought surely I could find a devotional that would help me by searching online. I looked everywhere, but I couldn’t find anything similar to what I wanted. Finally, it occurred to me that I was retired and I couldn’t go anywhere, so I needed to get busy and compile the devotional I wanted. I thought if it were published it could be used by others to text their children and grandchildren, as an individual devotional, a discussion warm-up, in journals, in prison ministries, in homeless shelters, and to add personal notes to cards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JoAnn Willoughby Hays’s new book was initially inspired by the author’s desire to keep her grandchildren in the Word of God throughout the pandemic while they had to be separated. Through each entry, Hays uses her enlightening series of devotionals to help guide readers through the trials and tribulations of life by providing an easy to access collection of Scripture passages to remind them of the Lord’s guiding love and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Texting Faith, Hope, and Love” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories