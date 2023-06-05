Search By Inseam Launches New Website
Seattle, WA, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Search By Inseam launched a new website that makes it easier than ever to find a pair of great-fitting jeans or pants in your exact inseam length. The site offers men’s and women’s jeans and pants in tall, short, petite, maternity, and plus sizes from small women-owned businesses to big name brands. It’s the only site of its kind that shows shoppers where to buy jeans and pants in their precise inseam length from multiple online stores.
Tall people don’t necessarily have long inseam lengths and short people don’t always have short inseam lengths. That’s why it’s so important to measure the exact inseam length you need. Search By Inseam shows you exactly how to measure your inseam length in three easy steps. Through improved search functionality, increased visibility, extended lengths and sizes, and thousands of new products, the site offers shoppers the latest trends and fashions all searchable by inseam length, rise, brand, and price.
Featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, Woman’s World, O Magazine, and Consumer Reports’ ShopSmart, Search By Inseam utilizes innovative search techniques to help women and men find their perfect fit whether they are shopping for tall, short, average, maternity, or plus-size clothing. Customers can quickly and easily browse jeans and pants for their exact inseam length from a wide array of retailers.
“We’ve had a great response to the new site,” said Owner and Founder, Corrinne Henderson. “Women and men of all shapes and sizes are finding Search By Inseam to be the best place for finding jeans and pants in the exact length they need.”
About Search By Inseam
Search By Inseam was founded by a 6’ tall woman with a 35” inseam who was frustrated by how difficult it was to locate the inseam length on a pair of jeans. While many online stores allow customers to search by tall, regular, or petite/short, there is no industry standard for inseam lengths in these categories. Search By Inseam provides easy comparison shopping at multiple online stores for the exact inseam length every customer needs. The company is focused on helping women and men of all sizes quickly and easily find pants that fit well.
Corrinne Henderson
360-431-2038
www.searchbyinseam.com
