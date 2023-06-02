Wrené Nova Releases "SHAME": an Experimental Take on Electronic Dance Music with an Ultramodern Message

Wrené Nova is a multi-talented artist, producer, and vocalist who defies conventions and expectations in her musical approach. Her fearless exploration of unconventional soundscapes and intimate vocals create an entirely new sound coming out of Toronto's music scene. A self-proclaimed "Anti-Pop Artist," Wrené aims to push boundaries and redefine the limits of Canadian music through her unique sound and artistic vision. See her latest release, SHAME