Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Auntie and the Big Red Comb," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Girl Whose Aunt Uses Her Special Red Comb to Help with Her Hair
Recent release “Auntie and the Big Red Comb,” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers, is a charming story that centers around Brittany, a young girl whose Auntie comes over with a big red comb in order to do her hair for her. During the process, the two will sit and work together, and in the end, Brittany knows her hair will look great so long as her aunt is the one doing it.
Lansing, MI, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rogers, who has been writing since high school and currently resides in Lansing, Michigan, with her wonderful husband Alfonso, has completed her new book, “Auntie and the Big Red Comb”: a delightful story that centers around a young girl whose aunt helps her with her hair, and all the tools she uses in order to do so.
A native of Hickman, Kentucky, author Sharon Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in home economics majoring in child development from Murray State University, as well as a master’s degree in education and instructional technology from American InterContinental University. As a Head Start teacher, she would often write stories about her students to make them laugh and, in her spare time, she enjoys motivational speaking for teenagers, braiding hair, writing children’s short stories and poetry, and running the Mrs. Sharon Reading Corner for young children online.
Sharon writes, “For us as children, every Saturday was our hair ritual day. We would wake up, clean the house, and start the practice. We would wash, dry, and straighten our hair. My mom or older sister would braid our hair. As a grown-up, it is my turn. This ritual continued, but it is I who would wash, condition, blow-dry, and braid my niece’s hair. It is always a great bonding and learning time. There are special combs for combing and parting our hair.
“This story is about a little girl named Brittany and her auntie. Brittany knows that when Auntie walks in with her bag with the big red comb and supplies, it is time to do her hair. Brittany also knows that she will be counting, sorting, and making patterns with beads to go on her hair. Auntie believes that when she braids Brittany’s hair in love, it will always come out in a beautiful style. It never comes out the same way twice. Not only is Auntie making her beautiful, but she is also teaching her some math skills.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Rogers’s adorable tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences doing her niece's hair, and the wonderful connection they share from spending that time together. With colorful and vibrant illustrations by Mark Watts, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Auntie and the Big Red Comb” and want to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Auntie and the Big Red Comb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
