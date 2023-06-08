Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Auntie and the Big Red Comb," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Girl Whose Aunt Uses Her Special Red Comb to Help with Her Hair

Recent release “Auntie and the Big Red Comb,” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers, is a charming story that centers around Brittany, a young girl whose Auntie comes over with a big red comb in order to do her hair for her. During the process, the two will sit and work together, and in the end, Brittany knows her hair will look great so long as her aunt is the one doing it.