Author Anthony Page’s New Book, "Fire Within," is a Captivating Story of Love, Lies, Murder, and Espionage Set in a Rough Neighborhood Called the Badlands
Recent release “Fire Within,” from Page Publishing author Anthony Page, is a riveting, complex thriller that takes readers on a journey like no other, following two roughnecks whose lives change forever.
Valdosta, GA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Page, who grew up in the uptown section of Philadelphia, has completed his new book, “Fire Within”: an exhilarating novel that takes readers to a neighborhood simply known as the Badlands. Two roughnecks, Eric and Kenny, seem destined for a life behind bars, if not death. They somehow manage to manipulate Timothy Johnson, a.k.a. Trouble. Timothy, who’s typically a good kid with ambitions and dreams of someday getting out of the ghetto, sensing a void and a lack of acceptance from his peers, he partakes in a series of crimes that sends his life spiraling out of control: deceit, drugs, espionage, and murder are just the beginning of his story.
Page writes, “Kev, Turk, and his crew were on the street corner hustling and drinking some beers. It was summertime in the city, and the heat was unforgiving. There were crackheads schizing for their next hit, young ladies trying their best to be noticed, and children playing in the streets while their mothers continually yelled out warnings. The sound of sirens could be heard wailing from afar, but nothing too unusual. Just another typical day in the hood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Page’s intoxicating tale follows Timothy as he finds himself at a point of no return. The Italian Mafia now wants him dead, and the Russians desperately want what he has, plus the US government considers him to be the second most wanted man on the planet.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work can purchase “Fire Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Page writes, “Kev, Turk, and his crew were on the street corner hustling and drinking some beers. It was summertime in the city, and the heat was unforgiving. There were crackheads schizing for their next hit, young ladies trying their best to be noticed, and children playing in the streets while their mothers continually yelled out warnings. The sound of sirens could be heard wailing from afar, but nothing too unusual. Just another typical day in the hood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Page’s intoxicating tale follows Timothy as he finds himself at a point of no return. The Italian Mafia now wants him dead, and the Russians desperately want what he has, plus the US government considers him to be the second most wanted man on the planet.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work can purchase “Fire Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories