Author Carmen Jewell’s New Book, "I Am What I Am!" is a Delightful Illustrated Story About Being True to Oneself at All Times, Under All Circumstances
Recent release “I Am What I Am!” from Page Publishing author Carmen Jewell, is an empowering children’s story about a molting chicken who realizes her family on the farm loves her just the way she is.
New York, NY, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Jewell, who grew up in a small town in the great state of Texas, has completed her new book, “I Am What I Am!”: a dynamic and expressive children’s story that highlights the importance of not being afraid to be different.
Author Carmel Jewell was adopted from Germany in 1954. She grew up as a typical child of the 1950s and 1960s. She attended college and became a dental hygienist, practicing this profession for some forty-plus years. Carmen is married with two married daughters and seven grandchildren, six boys and one girl. In 2021, she retired from her profession to spend more time doing what she loves. She keeps herself busy with the grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, writing children’s books, and taking care of the animals on her homestead. These include turkeys, chickens, guineas, geese, ducks, two dogs, one cat, and three parakeets.
Jewell writes, “'You are different,' Owl replied. 'There are no two things in this world that are exactly alike. The color of your feathers, skin, eyes, or anything else is not what makes you you! It is who you are inside that is important. Every living creature has a purpose on this earth, and some even have gifts and talents. Find yours and make the world a better place.'”
Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Jewell’s thoughtful tale is based on a molting chicken she had at her homestead that made her wonder how a chicken would feel if it could change the color of her feathers.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “I Am What I Am!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Carmel Jewell was adopted from Germany in 1954. She grew up as a typical child of the 1950s and 1960s. She attended college and became a dental hygienist, practicing this profession for some forty-plus years. Carmen is married with two married daughters and seven grandchildren, six boys and one girl. In 2021, she retired from her profession to spend more time doing what she loves. She keeps herself busy with the grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, writing children’s books, and taking care of the animals on her homestead. These include turkeys, chickens, guineas, geese, ducks, two dogs, one cat, and three parakeets.
Jewell writes, “'You are different,' Owl replied. 'There are no two things in this world that are exactly alike. The color of your feathers, skin, eyes, or anything else is not what makes you you! It is who you are inside that is important. Every living creature has a purpose on this earth, and some even have gifts and talents. Find yours and make the world a better place.'”
Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Jewell’s thoughtful tale is based on a molting chicken she had at her homestead that made her wonder how a chicken would feel if it could change the color of her feathers.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “I Am What I Am!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories