Author Rev. Dave Boston’s New Book, "Loving Your Neighbor," is an Eye-Opening Look at How God's Love Can Inspire His Followers to Follow Christ's Commandment of Love
Recent release “Loving Your Neighbor; A Practical Guide to Keeping the Second Great Commandment,” from Covenant Books author Rev. Dave Boston, is a compelling, faith-based read that utilizes Scripture passages as well as the author's experience in ministry to explore how God's love can transcend and inspire his followers to return that love to others, no matter what.
New York, NY, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dave Boston, who has worked with many churches and ministries for over forty years, has completed his new book, “Loving Your Neighbor; A Practical Guide to Keeping the Second Great Commandment”: an insightful and profound exploration of the incredible power of God’s love and how it can help to inspire one to truly love all those around them.
“Why...another book on love?” writes Rev. Boston. “Haven’t we been inundated with love stories, books, poems, and songs since time began? Well, thankfully, yes, we have. And with love being so extraordinary, that’s just fine. But ‘Loving Your Neighbor’ is different from the flowery musings usually associated with love; this book explores love from God’s perspective. God is the author of love, and the love that He defines is not simply an emotion but a deep caring that motivates to any action necessary. We will look at the actions associated with (or ‘pictures of’) love, but only after we have seen the true heart of love that motivates them.”
Rev. Boston continues, “My prayer and purpose for this book is simple: that anyone who reads this book will be blessed, edified, and more motivated to love. May God bless each and every one of you with His abundant love!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev. Dave Boston’s new book is inspired by the author’s hope to reach the hearts of all Christians in order to open their hearts and minds to accept God’s love and internalize it, so as to share it with others. Drawing on the author’s decades worth of experience in ministry, “Loving Your Neighbor” is the perfect tool to help readers recognize the incredible blessing that God’s love can provide.
Readers can purchase “Loving Your Neighbor; A Practical Guide to Keeping the Second Great Commandment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
