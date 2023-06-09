Author Donald Williams’s New Book "Barrens" Follows One Young Boy's Journey to Manhood in the Wilds of the Colonial Frontier in America During the Mid-Eighteenth Century

Recent release “Barrens,” from Covenant Books author Donald Williams, is the gripping story of a young Welsh boy who becomes an indentured servant during the turbulent era of colonial Virginia during the mid-1700s. When his life leads him further west, he'll discover what it truly takes to be a man and find fulfillment in the dangers and freedom that await him.