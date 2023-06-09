Author Donald Williams’s New Book "Barrens" Follows One Young Boy's Journey to Manhood in the Wilds of the Colonial Frontier in America During the Mid-Eighteenth Century
Recent release “Barrens,” from Covenant Books author Donald Williams, is the gripping story of a young Welsh boy who becomes an indentured servant during the turbulent era of colonial Virginia during the mid-1700s. When his life leads him further west, he'll discover what it truly takes to be a man and find fulfillment in the dangers and freedom that await him.
Lyman, SC, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Williams, a Christian writer, author, and photographer, has completed his new book, “Barrens”: a thrilling story of a young boy who finds himself amongst mid-1700s colonial Virginia and the endless freedoms and choices at his disposal.
A retired teacher and dentist-turned-author, Dr. Donald Williams is pursuing his lifelong passion to express his stories of ordinary people in extraordinary times. He has written Christian-based children’s stories and memoirs, now offering his first full-length historical novel. Dr. Williams and his wife currently reside in South Carolina.
“‘Barrens’ is a historical fiction saga of a young lad’s travails into manhood set in the turbulent times of mid-eighteenth-century colonial America. Through the desperate and violent era of the colonial frontier, external events, and circumstances, either by fate or Providence, help fashion the mind and soul of a man left searching for answers,” writes Dr. Williams.
“John Scott is a young Welsh boy when he is thrust into indentured servitude on the frontier of colonial Virginia. Unexpected events leave him with questions only caused, he deems, by the hand of fate. John embarks on a journey into young manhood on a search for freedom and purpose. John finds purpose when reacquainted with a family who befriended him years ago. John Scott’s quest leads him further into the western frontier, where he finds the adventure to satisfy his need to be free from the control of choices of others that marred his youth but led him afoul of the law. In the Virginia frontier, he thrives on dangers that confront him and the freedom of his own choices.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donald Williams’s new book is a riveting novel that will transport readers back in time to experience the thrilling life of what colonial America was like as John grows from a shy, young boy into a courageous man shaped by the many dangers and struggles he faces. Expertly paced and compelling, “Barrens” provides a character-driven experience that is sure to leave readers spellbound until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Barrens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
