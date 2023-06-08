Author Theodore Robinson’s New Book, "The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man," is a Personal Account of How the Author's Father Helped Instill Valuable Lessons
Recent release “The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theodore Robinson, is a stirring and emotional memoir that follows the life of both the author and his father, revealing the profound and life-changing lessons and values the author's father helped to teach through example along the way.
Little Rock, AR, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Theodore Robinson, an accomplished listener, conversationalist, and friend to most, has completed his new book, “The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man”: a heartfelt tribute to the author’s father that explores the invaluable memories the two shared as well as the life lessons he imparted on his son.
“This book is about my father,” writes Robinson. “How his teachings, principles, and life lived impacted my life. Through his example, I was able to confidently raise two boys without an inkling of self-doubt, stand in the company of any man, unintimidated, and to challenge myself to wrest as much good living out of this life, that personal principles would allow.
“I celebrate him and what he has meant to me. This book seeks to challenge you to remember the greatness of your father.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theodore Robinson’s stirring tale is a moving account that is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers as they discover the incredible ways in which the author’s father made him into the man he is today. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “The Lessons of My Father” will keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its breathtaking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
