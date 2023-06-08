Author Theodore Robinson’s New Book, "The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man," is a Personal Account of How the Author's Father Helped Instill Valuable Lessons

Recent release “The Lessons of My Father: Time Waits on No Man,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theodore Robinson, is a stirring and emotional memoir that follows the life of both the author and his father, revealing the profound and life-changing lessons and values the author's father helped to teach through example along the way.