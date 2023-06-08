Sandra A. Holmes’s Book "Two Licks and the Magic Couch" Follows a Young Boy Who Wants to Prove to His Parents He Should be Permitted to Go to Bed Later, Like His Siblings

Recent release “Two Licks and the Magic Couch,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra A. Holmes, is a captivating story that follows a young boy named Two Licks, who is annoyed he must go to bed every night much earlier than other family members. Tired of going to bed when the sun is still up, Two Licks and his best friend, Murphy, hatch a plan that involves the family's couch.