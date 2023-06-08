Carson R. Yeager’s New Book, "The Pledge Class of 1969," is Full of Tales of Comedic, Moronic Fraternity Misadventures During the Turbulent, Innocent Years of 69’-73’
Western Springs, IL, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Carson R. Yeager has completed his most recent book, “The Pledge Class of 1969,” a hilarious coming-of-age comedy that attempts to follow the college life of 25 fraternity pledge brothers as they poorly navigate their college experience for four years on the cusp of potential maturity.
A lifetime resident of suburban Chicago, author Carson R. Yeager recently retired as a senior officer of a nationally recognized Private Banking Institution. He is an avid yet admittedly mediocre golfer, upland hunter, cartoonist and landscape painter. He is also known as a very lazy proprietor of a small timber operation in Northern Illinois. Carson has had a long self proclaimed masochistic love for old English sports cars.
Yeager writes: To quote John Lennon, “Imagine.” Imagine a Holden Caulfield, Richie Cunningham, Otter, Bluto, Archie McNally and a Kramer all thrown backward or forward in time to the summer of 1969. Imagine they each pledge the same ruckus fraternity house at a conservative and high respected Midwestern university. Imagine their awkward metamorphosis from innocent and naive high school graduates with lofty aspirations and ideals into often rude, crude and socially unacceptable college men.
Imagine their creative, illogical and often just plain stupid buffoonery as they take full advantage of their newfound freedom and the total lack of responsibility of college life. Imagine a pledge class that suffered together and will forever stick together.
Imagine the likes of Marlo Thomas, Mary Tyler Moore, Ann Margaret, Shelly Fabares, Sandra Dee and Annette Funicello as prudish and scholastically focused young coeds attempting to cohabitate the same college campus with the fraternity brothers of Sigma Mu. Attempt to imagine everyone's potential transformation during the Age of Aquarius into respectful and successful young adults.
Published by Fulton Books, Carson R. Yeager’s book is a hilarious story that is expertly paced and character-driven “The Pledge Class of 1969” is an unforgettable comedic ride that is sure to keep readers laughing right up to its poignant conclusion. If you enjoyed “Animal House,” you will certainly appreciate this read.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Pledge Class of 1969” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
