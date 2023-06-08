Dr. Tommy Beeker’s Newly Released "Lord, I Forgive Myself" is an Important Message for the Modern Church Regarding God’s Forgiveness
“Lord, I Forgive Myself,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tommy Beeker, shares an encouraging lesson of faith regarding God’s eternal forgiveness and acceptance of all as His children.
Fairborn, OH, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lord, I Forgive Myself”: a potent reminder of the foundational promise of forgiveness. “Lord, I Forgive Myself” is the creation of published author Dr. Tommy Beeker, who holds a doctorate in theology along with two master’s in theology and education and three bachelor’s degrees in theology, education, and counseling. He is also an ordained pastor of forty years.
Dr. Beeker shares, “In many Christian churches throughout the world today, there is absolute total bondage that millions of my brothers and sisters in Jesus are living through every day. This bondage is the inability of millions of God’s children to forgive themselves for their past sins, the current sins in their lives, and sins they worry will continue tomorrow. Much of this bondage comes from so many holding on to their past and not fully understanding the total and absolute forgiveness of their heavenly Father.
“The kingdom of darkness has oppressed millions in the church today through lies using false teachings that have permeated most Christian denominations today through corrupt Bible versions and private interpretations of God’s Word. Sadly, this same problem gets promoted by the legalism that many Christian denominations put on their members, teaching that one can lose their salvation by not following man-made rules and regulations or even committing one single sin. Not only that, but many churches fail to teach the unconditional love and forgiveness of God found in the truth of God’s Word.
“The purpose or goal of this book is to show millions that God has totally forgiven us as His children. Also, the purpose is to help Christians to have a private talk with Jesus and allow Him through His Word to prove the love of the Father and the power of forgiveness that God has given through Jesus’s sacrificial death on the cross.
“Here is your chance to talk to Jesus alone and find the peace of mind you deserve as a child of God as you listen to Jesus as He shows you in His Word how to forgive yourself. In reading this book, I desire for each of you to be able to say to Jesus with joy in your heart, “Lord, I forgive myself!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tommy Beeker’s new book will uplift readers who have found themselves weighed down by the negativity of past transgressions.
Consumers can purchase “Lord, I Forgive Myself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lord, I Forgive Myself,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
