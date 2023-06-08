Michael O'Sheasy’s Newly Released “A Parable and a Warning” is a Thought-Provoking Narrative in the Form of a Parable That Presents an Earnest Warning for the Future
“A Parable and a Warning,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael O'Sheasy, is an entertaining tale of unexpected twists of fate that may force three unique families (depending upon their choices) into a shocking life or death situation.
Gainesville, GA, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Parable and a Warning”: a compelling read filled with provocative metaphors. “A Parable and a Warning” is the creation of published author Michael O'Sheasy, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who received an engineering degree in 1970 from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA in 1974 from Georgia State University. Mr. O’Sheasy spent his professional career as an Expert Witness in the electricity industry.
O'Sheasy shares, “A parable is a simple story used to illustrate a lesson for a bigger issue. Oftentimes, a big issue appears so complex and of such a considerable duration that we ignore it, become numbed by its gradualism, or fail to fully comprehend and address it. And do so despite what may be its basic simplicity yet looming with danger as a precipice approaches.
“This parable is based upon three diverse families marooned together on a deserted island. Will they be rescued? If not and it slowly becomes apparent to them, will they be able to sustain and survive indefinitely by adequately sacrificing today and living for both today and tomorrow?
“As you will see, many isolated civilizations have not been able to do so, indefinitely resorting to suicide, cannibalism, and self-destruction. Even civilizations not isolated have collapsed when unable to adjust to the simplest problems as seen with these three families.
“Will they find meaning to live on this deserted island? Will these three families live together cooperatively and unselfishly to obtain and maintain their resources for their survival today and plan for a sustainable tomorrow? Will Darwin’s survival of the fittest dominate? Will they resort to population control, employing voluntary contraception (abstinence), castration, induced abortion, delaying marriage beyond fertility, or infanticide? Do they maintain monogamy?
“Importantly for us, does this parable of limited resources portend a dire future for our country if we live for today while using what we can borrow from our future resources knowing that the debt may need to be repaid tomorrow? Will a pervasive spending today of what we borrow from our future create rampant inflation that is disproportionately harming middle- and lower-income classes? Unfortunately, many of those who govern our country find this very difficult not to do so. Yet we, Americans, must constrain our spending today, or we may be on a path of self-destruction like our islanders could be.
“Will there be a happy ending? You decide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael O'Sheasy’s new book will push readers to consider the future while immersing themselves in a shocking situation.
Consumers can purchase “A Parable and a Warning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Parable and a Warning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael O'Sheasy’s new book will push readers to consider the future while immersing themselves in a shocking situation.
